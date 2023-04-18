80.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Lakeside Landings woman sprayed with mace in attempt to thwart forced entry

By Staff Report
A Lakeside Landings woman was sprayed with mace when another woman attempted to thwart a forced entry into her home.

Susan Lynn Kowalczyk, 63, who lives at 5293 Bowline Court in the development in Oxford, went to the woman’s home Monday night and began banging on the front door, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman told Kowalczyk to go away. However, Kowalczyk continued to bang on the door. When the 200-pound Kowalczyk tried to force her way into the home, the other woman sprayed her with mace.

The woman said she and her boyfriend have a history with Kowalczyk. The boyfriend has had his windshield broken by Kowalczyk adn she kicked him so hard he suffered broken ribs.

Kowalczyk was arrested by deputies at her home. The Kentucky native was taken into custody on a felony charge of burglary with assault. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $25,000 bond.

