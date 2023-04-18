68.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Roseate Spoonbill Flying High Above Marsh Bend Trail

By Staff Report

This stunning roseate spoonbill was seen flying high above Marsh Bend Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

