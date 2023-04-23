Driver arrested after plunging Cadillac into pond in The Villages

A driver has been tracked down and arrested after plunging a Cadillac SUV into a pond in The Villages.

The white 2017 white Cadillac XT5 SUV was found early Friday morning submerged in the pond off County Road 42 near the Marion County Sheriff’s Annex at Mulberry Grove Plaza.

The crash, which occurred at around 2 a.m., was called in by a Villager who lives near the pond and heard the crash occur while using the restroom, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Members from Marion County Fire Rescue Battalion 3 responded to the pond. They swam out to the vehicle and gained access in an attempt to search for survivors. The search was unsuccessful and MCFR utilized Ladder 1 which was extended out over the water to assist in the search. After an hour on scene, the search was called off until the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Recovery Team could respond to search the vehicle and pond. The dive team arrived shortly after 9 a.m. Friday and began the search process. The vehicle and surrounding water were cleared and efforts to recover the vehicle began. Dave’s Towing responded with a Class C heavy wrecker which utilized straps to lift the Cadillac from the water.

The 45-year-old driver was located at his home in The Villages. He claimed he fell asleep as the Cadillac was traveling southbound on SE 80th Avenue approaching the intersection with County Road 42. The vehicle failed to stop for the posted stop sign and traveled onto the south shoulder where the front of the vehicle struck a fence. The vehicle then traveled into the center of the pond where it became fully submerged. The driver exited the vehicle and left the scene returning to his residence prior to emergency personnel arriving on scene. The driver, who was not identified by FHP, has been charged with failing to report a crash resulting in damages and possible injury to a law enforcement agency.