To the Editor:

I do not see any benefit to registering the golf carts. I believe that if Judi-Ann Rutherford wants her golf cart registered she should move back to Peachtree City, Ga. A sticker can easily be removed so will not help in recovering stolen carts. The Villages has been here for over 20 years and if there was a true benefit to registering the golf carts it would have been done by now.

Robert Setterlund

Village of Hemingway