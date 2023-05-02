The Villages is America’s Most Diabetic UN-Friendly Town

To the Editor:

I am a frequent diner in The Villages as social activities routinely involve dining out. I am disappointed in the menus of local restaurants and their lack of consideration for the dietary needs of diabetic/Keto patrons.

The local restaurants do much for the gluten-free diet patrons, but nothing for the many diabetics in The Villages market. Many of the dishes – such as steaks, lobster, and prime ribs may be good in and of themselves; however, the vegetables (heavy on the carrots) and sauces (filled with starch thickeners) that accompany these items make dining out healthy a challenge for this market segment.

I am suggesting that the local chefs offer one or two Keto-friendly entrees where the patron does not have to “hold” on half the flavors or work to figure out substitutions. There are restaurants outside of the Villages that do this. One of my favorite examples is in Sedona, Arizona. The chef offers an entrée that they call “Low-carb Keto Cuisine.” This menu item gives the patron a choice of shrimp, salmon, or chicken; and includes a four-ounce portion of bacon, broccoli, goat cheese, avocado, grilled tomato, smoked almonds, strawberries and blueberries. Patrons can also substitute a lobster tail for an upcharge. The description of the entrée in the menu references “Ketogenic Diet Guidelines.” We dined in this restaurant three times in a one week visit to Sedona because they offered this entrée.

I am not suggesting that local chefs use that specific dish or completely redesign their menu. I put forth the Sedona example to show that local chefs can and should add one or two Keto/diabetic friendly entrée combinations to the existing menus. A Keto/diabetic friendly dessert or two would also be good.

Those of us in the diabetic community need to request diabetic friendly choices when we visit local restaurants to show restauranteurs that there is a market for Keto and diabetic friendly entrees. I hope that local restaurateurs and chefs see this piece and give my suggestion consideration.

Steve Bressi

Village of St. Charles