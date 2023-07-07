Man flees home and hides in bush after woman threatens to cut off his genitals

A man fled a home and hid in a nearby bush after a woman armed with a machete threatened to cut off his genitals.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 2 a.m. Tuesday to the couple’s home in Summerfield. The man, who was carrying his infant daughter, was out of breath and soaked in sweat.

The man said he had been in bed sleeping when 44-year-old Dawn Marie Hildebrant went through his phone. She smashed the phone and began screaming at the man before grabbing a machete and “threatening to cut off his genitals,” the report said. The deputy found the machete in the living room of the home.

Hildebrant fled the home prior to the deputy’s arrival. A second deputy spotted her 2017 Audi SUV on SE Hwy. 42 and initiated a traffic stop. Hildebrant claimed her man friend struck her. She said she was on her way to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office substation to report the incident. She denied being in possession of a machete.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $25,000 bond.