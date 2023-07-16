Richard Lee Langford, Sr. of The Villages, Florida passed away on July 1, 2023 in The Villages Hospital, The Villages, Florida.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 10th, 2023 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages, FL with Pastor David Goodroe officiating.

Richard, Sr. was born in Jackson, MS to Evie Lee and Duncan Alfred Langford on October 2, 1943. He graduated high school in Clinton, MS and attended Hinds Jr. College in Raymond, MS and Metropolitan Technical Institute in Dallas, TX. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda McKee on March 31, 1961 and they began a wonderful life together and created a beautiful family. After graduation from MTI, he began his career at Dow Jones and Co. and received further training in the relatively new field (at the time) of information technology. He worked his way up the corporate ladder eventually becoming Director of Communications for the company. His career spanned 35 years with Dow Jones and Company. He enjoyed golfing with friends and family, playing bridge, beach trips, especially to Hilton Head, SC, watching sports, especially football but most of all he just enjoyed spending time with his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Evie Lee and Duncan Alfred Langford and four brothers, Alfred E. Langford (Tim), Rudy Langford, Ted G. Langford, and Billy Ray Langford.

Richard is survived by his wife, Linda, son Richard Lee Langford, Jr. (Rick), and his wife, Ann H. Langford, of The Villages, FL, daughter, Lisa Dawn Merk and her husband, William C. Merk, Sr. (Bill) of Macungie, PA, sisters Sandra M. Langford and Linda Sue Carter of Clinton, MS and his seven grandchildren: Maria Grace Langford Rotynski and husband, Ryan of Lathrup Village, MI, Timothy Lee Langford and wife, Casey, of Howell, MI, John Douglas Langford and girlfriend, Kristin, of Fenton, MI, William Charles Merk, Jr. (Billy), and triplets Brian Langford Merk, Daniel Joseph Merk (Danny) and Jackson Lee Merk all of Macungie, PA.