Two gatehouses are scheduled for maintenance and will be unstaffed for a portion of this week.

Chatham Gatehouse will be closed through Thursday, July, 20.

Briar Meadow South Gatehouse will be closed Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July, 22.

The visitor lane will be closed to provide additional safety. Motorists are asked to pay attention to the flow of traffic and use caution when approaching these gates.