Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Busy neighborhood streets inviting potential accidents

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I would think on some interior streets such as Oak Forest between Southern Trace and Talley Ridge Road should be marked double line yellow for no passing. The speed limit is 20 miles per hour and most carts go that fast. So there is no reason for someone to speed and pass. The cars use this road as a bypass along with Southern Trace to miss lights on County Road 466. I see cars and trucks passing all the time and having to stop because people are coming out of driveway or turning onto Oak Forest from their street. There is going to be accidents or lives lost on these streets if nothing is done.

David Woodcock
Village of Polo Ridge

 

