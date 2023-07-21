David A. Maddock (73) of Lady Lake, FL passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023 with his family by his side.

He was born in Vergennes, VT on May 31, 1950. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Robin (Parker) Maddock, their children David Jr. (Charlene) and Christen Mejias (Angel), and grandchildren–Markelle (Gary), Emerson, Kairi, Wilson, Trinity, and Evangeline. He is also survived by his sister Sandy Kuhn, many brother- and sisters-in-law, and two daughters from a prior marriage: Daryle, Renee, and her kids Schuyler and Grady. David was adopted as a baby and is survived by his biological siblings, including sister Carol Willey, husband Lyle and their family. He found it a true blessing to connect with them late in life.

David spent 10 years in the NY Department of Corrections as a cook, correctional officer, and food administrator before being called into ministry. He was a pastor for 26 years in The Salvation Army, retiring with the rank of Major in 2014. He and his wife served the Lord with dedication and humility at appointments across the northeastern United States. He was a gifted public speaker and loved to spice his sermons with humor, which often featured anecdotes about the hapless “little Bobby.” As a member of the Leesburg corps, he enjoyed making people laugh with his collection of goofy socks. He was an avid reader of mystery novels and loved to cook. His specialty was comfort food; his meatloaf and chicken soup were perennial favorites.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Leesburg Salvation Army, 2605 South Street Leesburg, FL 34748 on Saturday, July 22. Visitation will begin at 10am, service at 10:30am with reception to follow. He will be laid to rest with a graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, NY on July 27. Time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Salvation Army Leesburg after-school program.