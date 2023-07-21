92.5 F
The Villages
Friday, July 21, 2023
Residents pressure CDD 6 officials to set public hearing to end anonymous complaints

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors voted on Friday to hold a public hearing in October regarding the abolishment of the anonymous complaint process.

Under pressure from residents, CDD 6 voted 4-0 to hold the public hearing on Oct. 20. The motion was made by Supervisor Linda Grzesik and seconded by Supervisor Tweet Coleman. Supervisor Tom Griffith was not present.

“I would like to see us stop the anonymous complaints,” said Grzesik, prompting applause from residents who attended the meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Residents were adamant that those making complaints with regard to deed compliance should be required to give their names.

“You should have to give a real name and a real address and be a resident of District 6,” said Robert Jalbert of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter.

Some questions remain about how the complainant’s identification will be verified. Grzesik has suggested making the complainant go to the District Office and present a Villages ID.

“I prefer the ID be used, so we know that it is not a renter,” Grzesik said.

She also said she believes the complainant should have to be a resident of CDD 6, but not be restricted to a resident of the village where the subject of the complaint is located.

Larry Stuart, also of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter Landing, was inspired by this past Monday’s all districts’ meeting and said he would like to see some uniformity throughout The Villages when it comes to deed compliance.

“I am calling for unity,” he said.

CDD 6 includes Amelia, Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, Bridgeport at Miona Shores, Caroline, the Edgewater Bungalows, Lake Shore Cottages, Largo, Mallory Square, Tall Trees and Virginia Trace.

Community Development Districts 2 and 5 have already ended the acceptance of anonymous complaints.

