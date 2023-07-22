88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 22, 2023
type here...

Suspected thief arrested after Lowe’s manager ID’s him ‘without hesitation’

By Staff Report
Stefan Egger,
Stefan Egger

A suspected thief was arrested after a Lowe’s home improvement manager identified him “without hesitation.”

Stefan Egger, 30, of Summerfield was arrested this past week on a trio of warrants charging him with felony grand theft.

The Poughkeepsie, N.Y. native has been charged in a series of thefts at Lowe’s on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. In an incident in February, Egger entered the store and pushed a shopping cart to the power tool section. He loaded the cart with tools, including two chainsaws, and headed for the gardening section. Once there, he put a large plant in the cart and exited the store without paying for the merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The items taken in that incident were valued at $915.

The incident was caught on the store’s video surveillance. A deputy conducted a photographic lineup with Lowe’s regional loss prevention manager, who identified Egger “without hesitation.”

Egger has a lengthy criminal history. He was released from a Florida prison in 2017 after serving time on theft and burglary charges. Egger was arrested in November 2019 after entering Kohl’s in Lady Lake, putting on a pair of sneakers and running from the store. After he was apprehended, he told police he was “stupid” and said, “I’ll never do this again, I swear. “

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The failed investigation into cocaine at the White House

A Village of Hacienda East resident offers his thoughts on the failed investigation into cocaine at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis hellbent on rolling back freedoms of Floridians

The chair of the Democratic National Committee has some harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We need Florida-Friendly Landscaping

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita couple contends that Florida-Friendly Landscaping could cut down on the expense of flowers in The Villages.

Neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We are not all millionaires

A Village of Hemingway resident says Villagers are getting hit with many price increases and it’s time to look at reducing costs.

Photos