Suspected thief arrested after Lowe’s manager ID’s him ‘without hesitation’

A suspected thief was arrested after a Lowe’s home improvement manager identified him “without hesitation.”

Stefan Egger, 30, of Summerfield was arrested this past week on a trio of warrants charging him with felony grand theft.

The Poughkeepsie, N.Y. native has been charged in a series of thefts at Lowe’s on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. In an incident in February, Egger entered the store and pushed a shopping cart to the power tool section. He loaded the cart with tools, including two chainsaws, and headed for the gardening section. Once there, he put a large plant in the cart and exited the store without paying for the merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The items taken in that incident were valued at $915.

The incident was caught on the store’s video surveillance. A deputy conducted a photographic lineup with Lowe’s regional loss prevention manager, who identified Egger “without hesitation.”

Egger has a lengthy criminal history. He was released from a Florida prison in 2017 after serving time on theft and burglary charges. Egger was arrested in November 2019 after entering Kohl’s in Lady Lake, putting on a pair of sneakers and running from the store. After he was apprehended, he told police he was “stupid” and said, “I’ll never do this again, I swear. “