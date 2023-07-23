78.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Walmart shoplifter who begged not to go to jail now behind bars indefinitely

By Staff Report
Sheena Lynn Woolever
A suspected shoplifter at Walmart who begged not to be taken to jail after allegedly attempting to steal $668 worth of merchandise is now behind bars indefinitely.

Sheena Lynn Woolever, 37, of Wildwood, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail after a judge ordered that her bond be revoked on a previous charge of theft.

Woolever was arrested July 15 after she was “acting suspiciously” at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She put merchandise in her cart including a sound bar, clothing, automotive chemicals and candles. She pushed the cart out of the store without paying for the items, but was stopped by a loss prevention officer. Woolever left the cart behind and fled on foot. The incident was captured on video surveillance. When she was confronted by a deputy, Woolever “began begging not to be taken to jail.”

Woolever was arrested earlier this year after attempting to cash a bogus check at a bank in Lady Lake. In 2022, she was arrested with methamphetamine tucked in her bra. In 2018, Woolever was arrested while behind the wheel of a stolen truck.

