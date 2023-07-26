92.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Congressman Jim Jordan continues to lead thorough investigations

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, the House Judiciary Committee and Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released portions of a transcribed interview with an FBI official who admitted that the FBI personnel who were warning social media companies about a potential Russian “hack and leak” operation in the run-up to the 2020 election knew that Hunter Biden’s laptop was not Russian disinformation.

You can read excerpts of Laura Dehmlow, head of FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force testimony here courtesy of the Judiciary Committee.

I applaud Congressman Jim Jordan for his thorough and consistent approach to House Judiciary Committee GOP investigations.

He, along with Chairman Comer of House Oversight Committee and Chairman Smith of House Ways and Means Committee are steadfastly following the oversight process as outlined by the Constitution and Federal Law.

I’m confident in their leadership as House Republicans pursue the full extent of information and accountability.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Photos