Hearing produces candid discussion about use of our resources

Last week, as chairman of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, I hosted a Hearing on the Recapitalization and Modernization of Coast Guard Assets.

The Coast Guard is in the middle of a multi-decade recapitalization campaign to replace its aging surface and air assets. Unfortunately, no administration of either party has requested the resources necessary to carry out this recapitalization in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Congress has provided more resources than those requested by multiple administrations, but delays in contracting and production always raise program costs.

During the hearing, we had a candid discussion with Vice Admiral Paul Thomas, Deputy Commandant of the Coast Guard for Mission Support, and Marie Mak, Director of Contracting and National Security at the United States Government Accountability Office on how Congress can support the Coast Guard’s efforts to modernize its assets, systems, and facilities.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.