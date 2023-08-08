94.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
type here...

Bradley Curtis Rohm

By Staff Report
Bradley Curtis Rohm
Bradley Curtis Rohm

Bradley Curtis Rohm, 83 of The Villages, Florida passed away on July 26, 2023. Bradley was the husband of the late Joan Rohm who passed away on December 9, 2003. They were married for 37 years.

Brad was born in western Pennsylvania in 1940. As a child Brad was active in Boy Scouts, served as a patrol officer, and loved spending time with his brothers. After graduating from High School in 1958, Brad enlisted in the United States Navy. Following his time in the Navy, Brad moved to St. Louis, Missouri where he worked for McDonnell Douglas Aerospace Company. It was here that he met his wife and love of his life Joan Leahy and began to raise a family. Brad and Joan moved with their children to Chico, California before making their final move to Florida in 1973. In Florida Brad worked for Encore Service Systems (later becoming Service America). After Joan’s passing in 2003, Brad moved to The Villages, Florida. Brad loved sports, travel, and spending time with his family.

Brad is survived by daughters Dawn Rohm of Ruskin, Florida, Mary Ann Bouthelja and her husband Mondher of Ruskin, Florida, son Curtis Rohm of Los Angeles, California, granddaughter Amber Bouthelja of Cartersville, Georgia, brothers Barry Rohm and his wife Connie of Venice, Florida, Douglas Rohm and his wife Marilyn of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Sister-in-Law Wendy Rohm of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Graveside Service with Military Honors
11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Friday, August 11, 2023
Florida National Cemetery
6502 SW 102nd Ave
Bushnell, Florida, United States

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We were a lot better off with Trump in the White House

A Village of Piedmont resident credits former President Trump with creating a booming economy and strength abroad while President Biden has trashed all that progress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

All vacation rentals in Florida must be licensed

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident points out that all vacation rentals in Florida must be licensed.

The persecution of former President Trump

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, answers those we say that Trump should “bow out” of the race for the White House.

Police need to crack down on bicyclists in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges police to crack down on bicyclists violating the law in The Villages.

Shocked at number of homes in The Villages listed on VRBO and airbnb

A woman who had considered buying a home in The Villages, changed her mind when she saw the number of homes listed on VRBO and airbnb.

Photos