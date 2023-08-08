Bradley Curtis Rohm, 83 of The Villages, Florida passed away on July 26, 2023. Bradley was the husband of the late Joan Rohm who passed away on December 9, 2003. They were married for 37 years.

Brad was born in western Pennsylvania in 1940. As a child Brad was active in Boy Scouts, served as a patrol officer, and loved spending time with his brothers. After graduating from High School in 1958, Brad enlisted in the United States Navy. Following his time in the Navy, Brad moved to St. Louis, Missouri where he worked for McDonnell Douglas Aerospace Company. It was here that he met his wife and love of his life Joan Leahy and began to raise a family. Brad and Joan moved with their children to Chico, California before making their final move to Florida in 1973. In Florida Brad worked for Encore Service Systems (later becoming Service America). After Joan’s passing in 2003, Brad moved to The Villages, Florida. Brad loved sports, travel, and spending time with his family.

Brad is survived by daughters Dawn Rohm of Ruskin, Florida, Mary Ann Bouthelja and her husband Mondher of Ruskin, Florida, son Curtis Rohm of Los Angeles, California, granddaughter Amber Bouthelja of Cartersville, Georgia, brothers Barry Rohm and his wife Connie of Venice, Florida, Douglas Rohm and his wife Marilyn of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Sister-in-Law Wendy Rohm of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Graveside Service with Military Honors

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Friday, August 11, 2023

Florida National Cemetery

6502 SW 102nd Ave

Bushnell, Florida, United States