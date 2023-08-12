Patricia A. Smith, 89, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away on July 29, 2023, she was born on June 10, 1934 in England and came to the United States when she was 18 years old. On February 9, 1963 she married her first husband Raymond Eugene Johnson in New Jersey. She took her test to become a US citizen on July 25, 1975 and on February 7, 1987 she married her second husband William Lee Smith; she had no children.

Patricia enjoyed watching baseball especially the New York Mets (they were her favorite team). Patricia worked at LifeStream for over 22 years as a Behavioral Tech and CNA, she was a very friendly person and enjoyed her pets. She will be missed by all.

A gathering of friends will be held on Thursday, August 10th, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with graveside services beginning afterwards, 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg, Florida.