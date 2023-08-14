97.3 F
Monday, August 14, 2023
Disc golf enthusiasts will soon have a home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Disc golf enthusiasts will soon have a home in The Villages.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Friday agreed to move forward with establishing a disc golf facility at the Hogeye Preserve.

The idea has been on a fast track since this past February when members of The Villages Disc Golf Chain Gang Club made a pitch to PWAC for a course within The Villages. There are disc golf courses in the area, including Lake Okahumpka Park. However, club members said more Villagers would likely get involved in disc golf if there was an opportunity in The Villages. Club members said the sport is growing in popularity.

Disc golf, also known as frisbee golf, is a flying disc sport in which players throw a disc at a target. It is played using rules similar to golf.

The land has been identified thanks in large part to cooperation from the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors.

The total estimated cost for design and construction of the disc golf amenity is $65,000, and the purchase price of the equipment and supplies is $15,000, for a total of $80,000.

