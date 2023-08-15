90 F
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Waffle House cited after inspector finds food temperature violations

By Staff Report

The Waffle House in Wildwood was cited after an inspector found food temperature violations.

The inspector ordered a stop sale on ham steaks, diced ham and leafy greens after finding them at an unhealthy temperature during a visit  Aug. 8 at the restaurant on State Road 44, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

In addition, the inspector found other food at improper temperatures, including raw chicken filets and pork chops.

The inspector also found that the reach-in cooler shelves had rust that had pitted the surface. In addition, a bucket with sanitizing solution for wiping clothes was not a the proper minimum strength.

There were also problems with paperwork. The manager could not produce the proper documentation showing testing of the restaurant’s well water and the food manager’s certification had expired. The restaurant also had no written procedure for employees to follow in the event of a vomiting or diarrheal event.

The inspector returned to the restaurant on Monday and found that all of the violations had been addressed with the exceptions of the rust on the shelves of the reach-in cooler and the expired food manager’s certification.

