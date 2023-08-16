93.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
DUI suspect with big bag of boiled peanuts lands behind bars

By Staff Report
A drunk driving suspect with a big bag of boiled peanuts landed behind bars after she was pulled over for speeding.

Wanda Fay Cooper, 68, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Hyundai at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on Pine Ridge Dairy Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 35 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer noticed that Cooper had bloodshot watery eyes and droopy eyelids. Her speech was slurred. She held up a large bag of boiled peanuts and said she was headed to her daughter’s house.

Cooper admitted she had consumed a Bud Light beer earlier in the day and also had a cocktail containing ginger ale and Seagram’s gin.

She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .126 and .131 blood alcohol content. The officer found that Cooper had been convicted of DUI in 2005 in Lake County.

Cooper was arrested on a charge of DUI and ticketed for speeding. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

