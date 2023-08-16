Villager arrested after alleged brawl with woman after going out to dinner

A Villager was arrested after an alleged brawl with a woman after going out to dinner.

Jean Dorothy Pultorak, 66, of the Village of Poinciana, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a felony charge of battery of a person over the age of 65.

The arrest followed an incident which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Monday in The Villages. A 73-year-old woman said she and Pultorak had gone out to dinner, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When they returned home, they got into an argument which turned physical.

The 73-year-old said Pultorak used an “open hand slap” to strike her across both sides of her face. The woman said Pultorak also poured water on her. She had redness on both sides of her face.

The New Jersey native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

In March, Pultorak was arrested after an altercation with a woman at Pultorak’s home in the Village of Poinciana. However, the prosecutor’s office opted not to move forward with the case.

In 2017, while going by the name of Jean Dorothy Mansfield, she was arrested on a charge of battery. She was place on probation for one year.