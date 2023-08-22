Susan Joyce Berkes, of Lady Lake , Fl. age 71 went to be with her beloved dog Scruffy August 12,2023. She is now at peace.

Susan was born to George and Lillian Linderoth, (who precede her in death), on February 8, 1952 in Jersey City,NJ. She moved to Milltown, NJ where she attended Lincoln High School.

Susan worked for and retired from Revlon she went to work for Bealls Florida as a merchandise handler from 2009-2020. Susan shared her love of Westie’s with her many friends from around the world. She loved her “boys” Scruffy who preceded her in death, Jeffrey Spencer and Bodie Kiefer who are now living with their Aunt Jude Civello.

Susan is survived by her daughter Christine (Steve) Gordon of Gainesville,FL, her grandchildren: Crystal Barwick, James Gordon, and Tiffany Gordon, and her great granddaughter Scarlett Barwick all of Gainesville,FL.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you please donate in Susan’s memory to the Westie Rescue at www.westierescue.com.