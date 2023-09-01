Ronald David Turner

90.6 F
The Villages
Friday, September 1, 2023
By Staff Report
December 7, 1938 – August 26, 2023

Ronald Turner age 84 passed away Saturday, August 26. He was born in Tarentum, PA to the late Raymond and Carolyn Turner. He graduated Tarentum High (1956) and attended Penn State. He moved his family to Lake Weir, FL in 1977 where he worked in sales until his retirement. Ron was very involved with St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages, FL as the head usher and served on the church council. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Rose Ann (Chiostri) Turner, and his sister Patricia Turner.

He is survived by his children David (Vickie) Panama City, FL; Lisa Gottfried (Joey) New Port Richey, FL; Jeff (Maria) Lithia, FL; and Chris (Marcie) Cummings, GA. He leaves behind his 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as well as his sister Audrey Graff, Lower Burrell, PA and 2 brothers-in-law Robert and Richard Chiostri. Five Years ago, he met and married Mary Reavis who loved and cared for him until his death.

A funeral mass will take place at 10am on Friday, September 8th at St. Timothy Catholic Church.

