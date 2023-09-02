Walkers take steps to raise awareness about suicide at event in Wildwood

A crowd of 85 participants and sponsors took part in the Wildwood Police Department’s first “Walk It Out…Talk It Out” Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk on Saturday morning.

The Wildwood Community Center was surrounded by sponsorship booths and participants ready to educate and learn about such a difficult topic as early as 8 a.m. before the 1.3-mile walk began an hour later. Many wore an event shirt to commemorate the walk’s message, an encouragement to talk about feelings of depression and hopelessness before making an attempt on one’s own life.

Despite 10 sponsors pulling out because of the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, many others were present to discuss mental health and provide resources for struggling families or individuals. One such booth belonged to Cheryl Dungan, the Central Florida Chapter Leader of The Compassionate Friends. The support group is for people who have experienced the death of a child, grandchild or adult sibling. With the help of TCF, Dungan herself dealt with the loss of her 28-year-old son Ryan due to a motorcycle accident in 2006.

While not limited to suicide, many TCF members have lost a loved one in this manner. Meetings held on the second Thursday of every month at The Trinity Lutheran Church help the group learn to cope with their grief and share stories of loved ones that have passed. Yearly ceremonies such as a butterfly release in April and the Worldwide Candle Lighting Ceremony in December also help to grow a community for those that need it most.

“Families often suffer privately, but we want them to know that they don’t have to,” said Dungan. “Loss is loss, and everyone in the group understands that pain.”

Surrounding communities got involved with the walk as well, including Lakeside Landings. Five members of this multi-generational group of about 1,500 individuals came out to support Wildwood PD in their endeavor as a way to thank them for helping to establish a neighborhood watch and sponsoring awareness programs. Clubhouse Director Lori Hines and Community Association Manager Denise Palek also have personal experience with the effects of suicide in their lives.

“There is always a way out, but suicide is not it,” said Millie Amalfitano, the group’s public relations official.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, dial or text #988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at any time.