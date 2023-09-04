87.6 F
The Villages
Monday, September 4, 2023
Pops Chorus Folksingers’ performance to benefit local children

By Staff Report

The Pops Chorus Folksingers are back for another fun-filled Hootenanny to benefit Tutors for Kids Inc. and the Sumter Youth Center.

The group performs the great folk songs made famous by Peter, Paul and Mary; The Kingston Trio; New Christy Minstrels; The Brothers Four; John Denver and many other musicians of the times.  Audiences will find themselves singing along, clapping to the rousing upbeat music, and reflecting on the beautiful ballads of this special musical era. Joining the group will be professional folk singers Playnfoke.

The Pops Chorus Folksingers are back for another fun filled Hootenanny set for later this month.

The show will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at North Lake Presbyterian Church. All tickets are $15 general admission. Tickets can be purchased at thevillagespops.thundertix.com, and in-person on Saturdays Sept. 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridgeport Recreation Center, and will be available at the door if not sold out.

The Pops Chorus Folksingers are part of The Villages Pops Chorus.  The two groups together have donated over $230,000 to local charities since 2014.

