Monday, September 11, 2023
Golf official reveals timeline for reopening of pair of renovated executive courses

By Meta Minton

A golf maintenance official on Monday revealed a timeline for the reopening of a pair of renovated executive courses in The Villages.

Director of Executive Golf Maintenance Mitch Leininger said at Monday’s Project Wide Advisory Committee that the Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course will reopen at the end of October. That course has been closed for several months for new greens, tees and fairways as well as bunker, landscaping and cart path enhancements.

Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course
Renovations have been taking place at the Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course.

The Belmont Executive Golf Course will likely reopen in the Thanksgiving-Christmas timeframe, Leininger said. That course is also being renovated with new greens, tees and fairways as well as bunker, landscaping and cart path enhancements.

In addition Leininger said the following courses will be seeing bunker sand replenishment this fall:

  • De La Vista
  • El Santiago
  • El Diablo
  • Yankee Clipper
  • Southern Star

