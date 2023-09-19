75.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Insect problem warrants followup inspections at restaurant at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report

An insect problem warranted two followup inspections at a restaurant at Spanish Springs.

An inspector first visited McCall’s Tavern at 997 Alverez Ave. on Sept. 13 and found 25 insects in the bar area. The inspector also found high priority violations of package food that had been opened and had exceeded the seven-day shelf life. Specifically, it involved ham that was dated Aug. 19.  A stop sale order was issued by the inspector. In addition, there was cooked chicken which had been held for more than 24 hours and was not property date marked. The inspector also found the floor was soiled with an accumulation of debris under the fryers and a soda gun waste line was clogged.

The inspector returned to McCall’s Tavern this past Friday and found that the insect problem persisted. There were 10 to 15 flies in the bar area.

The inspector was back again on Monday and still found a problem with insects, but granted more time for restaurant management to address it.

McCall’s Tavern opened in 1997. It was originally owned by The Villages, but later was sold to Larry Ducat, who also operated the bowling alley. Today it is operated by Bowlero, which is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Va.

