79.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
type here...

Enthusiastic crowd welcomes return of farmers market

By Staff Report

A large, enthusiastic crowd welcomed the return of the farmers market in Lady Lake. Nearly 50 vendors participated in opening day this past Tuesday.

The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market is held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. through the spring at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, located at 260 Rolling Acres Road. The location features ample parking and is accessible from The Villages via golf cart and motorized wheelchair. 

The market features all your favorite vendors selling locally grown fruits and vegetables, pasta, fresh bread, honey, flowers, art, crafts and more. The town is seeking quality vendors selling homemade items for the 2023/2024 season. Complete a vendor application online at Farmers and Crafts Market – Lady Lake and email it to market@ladylake.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Harold Schwartz would be ashamed!

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Harold Schwartz would be ashamed of huge increases being handed down to residents.

Why would veterans vote for Donald Trump?

A Village of Amelia resident cannot understand why any veterans would support former President Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Talent was on display at the music showcase at Savannah Center

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes that terrific talent was on display at the music showcase at Savannah Center.

A better job must be done checking IDs at the pools

A Village of Springdale resident contends that a better job must be done checking IDs at the pools in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s no savior

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a previous letter writer who declared that former President Trump is still the “savior” of our nation.

Photos