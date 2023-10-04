Enthusiastic crowd welcomes return of farmers market

A large, enthusiastic crowd welcomed the return of the farmers market in Lady Lake. Nearly 50 vendors participated in opening day this past Tuesday.

The Lady Lake Farmers and Crafts Market is held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. through the spring at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, located at 260 Rolling Acres Road. The location features ample parking and is accessible from The Villages via golf cart and motorized wheelchair.

The market features all your favorite vendors selling locally grown fruits and vegetables, pasta, fresh bread, honey, flowers, art, crafts and more. The town is seeking quality vendors selling homemade items for the 2023/2024 season. Complete a vendor application online at Farmers and Crafts Market – Lady Lake and email it to market@ladylake.org.