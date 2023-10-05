South Sumter students dominate selection of two prestigious honors

Sumter District Schools has announced the selection of the district nominees for the U.S. Presidential Academic and CTE Scholar Awards.

This prestigious honor is bestowed upon two seniors who excel in either Academics or Workforce preparation studies. One nominee for each category is selected to represent each district high school: South Sumter High School, The Villages High School, and Wildwood Middle High School.

This year the district nominee selection committee has chosen the following two students to represent Sumter County in the state-wide competition:

U.S. Presidential Academic Scholar: Robert Sager

South Sumter High School

Class of 2024

U.S. Presidential CTE Scholar: Natalie Moore

South Sumter High School Agriculture CTE Academy Class of 2024

The district has recognized the nominees from each school. From Wildwood Middle High School the CTE Scholar nominee was Amarion Corbin, and the Academic Scholar nominee was Armand Grable. From The Villages High School the Academic Scholar nominee was Fabiola Lugo-Iglesias, and Roland Ireland was the CTE Scholar nominee.

The Federal Commission on Presidential Scholars determined the 2023-2024 criterion for selection of the nominees. Students nominated for the Academic Recognition were chosen based on involvement and service to the community; leadership and character; writing samples; academic achievements; and overcoming personal obstacles or barriers. CTE students were chosen based on academic rigor; technical competence; employability skill attainment; ingenuity and creativity; and training in five sectors of the President’s Blueprint.

“Congratulations go to these two outstanding scholars who will represent their respective schools and our school district so well. I know this will be the first among many future accomplishments,” said Superintendent Richard Shirley.

If you would like more information regarding this initiative, contact Casey Ferguson at (352) 793-5719 ext. 54210 or Casey.Ferguson@sumter.k12.fl.us.