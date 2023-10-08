68.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 8, 2023
type here...

AAC member wants to discuss safety on Morse Boulevard

By Meta Minton

A member of the Amenity Authority Committee wants to discuss safety on Morse Boulevard.

AAC member Don Deakin has asked that a discussion of the traffic situation on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 be added to the agenda for the meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

In August, CDD 1 supervisors got a first look at the long-awaited Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. study aimed at separating golf carts and automobiles on the busy thoroughfare between County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Too many times, there have been fatal or near-fatal collisions between golf carts and automobiles. The options for separating golf carts and automobiles could cost between $12 and $15 million. You can view the entire report at this link: Kimley Horn report

Frustrated by the Sumter County Commission’s perceived indifference to traffic problems on Morse Boulevard, CDD 1 supervisors ordered their own safety study, due in large part to an insistent group of red-shirted residents showing up at supervisors’ meetings and calling for action. That group has been led by Villager James Vacarro, who has since been elected to the AAC.

Kimley-Horn went to county officials and sought “comments” on the CDD 1 study prior to presenting its findings and recommendations to CDD 1 supervisors. In those comments, county officials expressed concerns which include inconsistencies and worrisome crossings of golf carts across sections of Morse Boulevard. CDD 1 supervisors interpreted those comments from the county as a premature dismissal of their study.

Sumter County owns Morse Boulevard so it is believed that action won’t take place without support from the county.

CDD 1 cannot afford a $12 to 15 million alteration to Morse Boulevard, by the AAC has significantly deeper pockets.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rises once again to defend former President Trump in the “suckers and losers” controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

We should have to swipe our IDs to get through pool gates

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents should have to swipe their IDs to enter the pool gates.

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support.

Photos