AAC member wants to discuss safety on Morse Boulevard

A member of the Amenity Authority Committee wants to discuss safety on Morse Boulevard.

AAC member Don Deakin has asked that a discussion of the traffic situation on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466 be added to the agenda for the meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

In August, CDD 1 supervisors got a first look at the long-awaited Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. study aimed at separating golf carts and automobiles on the busy thoroughfare between County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Too many times, there have been fatal or near-fatal collisions between golf carts and automobiles. The options for separating golf carts and automobiles could cost between $12 and $15 million. You can view the entire report at this link: Kimley Horn report

Frustrated by the Sumter County Commission’s perceived indifference to traffic problems on Morse Boulevard, CDD 1 supervisors ordered their own safety study, due in large part to an insistent group of red-shirted residents showing up at supervisors’ meetings and calling for action. That group has been led by Villager James Vacarro, who has since been elected to the AAC.

Kimley-Horn went to county officials and sought “comments” on the CDD 1 study prior to presenting its findings and recommendations to CDD 1 supervisors. In those comments, county officials expressed concerns which include inconsistencies and worrisome crossings of golf carts across sections of Morse Boulevard. CDD 1 supervisors interpreted those comments from the county as a premature dismissal of their study.

Sumter County owns Morse Boulevard so it is believed that action won’t take place without support from the county.

CDD 1 cannot afford a $12 to 15 million alteration to Morse Boulevard, by the AAC has significantly deeper pockets.