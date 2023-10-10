Courtney McClendon

Courtney “Mac” McClendon was born in Jacksonville Florida on August 27, 1942 and passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 in New Orleans at the age of 81. He was a lifelong resident of Florida before retiring in The Villages, where he made some great friends. He enjoyed traveling to New Orleans often to visit family.

Courtney was a certified truck mechanic before retiring from Roadway Trucking and then owning and operating his own 18 wheeler repair business. He loved spending time with family and friends to show off his culinary skills. He loved fast women, classic cars and anything Harley Davidson.

He will be dearly missed by lots of family and friends. A private memorial remembrance will be held privately on a future date.