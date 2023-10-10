Response to Carl Casale’s letter about Trump

To the Editor:

Carl – Most of the people you mentioned from Trump’s past and some of the military people you mention evidently are not friends of Trump and for whatever reason they have personal grudges against him! I don’t believe I heard anyone say that they were there present in France when this remark was supposedly said! Being in business and his position as the POTUS I’m sure he has made some haters who don’t care for him and carry a few grudges! The Atlantic magazine you mentioned is a far left liberal magazine who accepted that article from a anonymous writer, which any legitimate magazine would not have published that article without knowing the writer, but they did!! Conveniently that article came out a couple months before the 2020 election and was highly suspected that the Biden campaign was the writer!!

I’ve never heard of the columnist you mentioned Michael Hirsh that wrote the article that Trump made that statement, so I had to check him out! What I found was he has written many articles against Trump which definitely told me he was not a reliable source and he also was not present in France! I also noticed just recently he wrote a article praising Joe Biden for the great job he has done with Bidenomics!!! Are you kidding me? Eight percent inflation from Trump’s 1 1/2 percent, 8 percent mortgage rate from Trump’s 2 1/2 percent, people can’t afford to buy gas for their cars or put food on the table. People have lost 30 to 50 percent of their investments, etc!! That’s the person that you’ve formed your opinion from! Carl, you better do a better job of your homework!!

The people that verified that Trump did not make that statement, were actually there in France at the ceremony!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills