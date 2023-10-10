Villagers can show support for Israel during event at Temple Shalom

Villagers will have the opportunity to show support for Israel at 11 a.m. Thursday at Temple Shalom of Central Florida, 13563 County Rd. 101 in Oxford.

It is a non-denominational event – not a religious service – and all faiths and all people are welcome to show support since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

“We pray for peace, but unequivocally stand with Israel,” Temple Shalom stated in a written statement signed by Dennis Roth, president of Temple Shalom and Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein.

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and about 2,600 wounded, according to Israeli authorities. At least 830 Palestinians have died and 4,250 have been wounded.

The terror attacks by Hamas has precipitated a historic crisis and death toll in Israel.

“We stand with the IDF (Israeli Defense Force), its commanders, soldiers, and all the security and rescue forces of the State of Israel,” Temple Shalom stated. “As the Israeli Defense Minister Gallant and its President have said; ‘The State of Israel will win this war.’”