Walmart shopper jailed after scanning Kool-Aid barcodes for higher-priced merchandise

By Staff Report
Valerie Petters
A Walmart shopper was jailed after repeatedly scanning Kool-Aid barcodes for higher-priced merchandise in the self-checkout lane.

Valerie Jeanne Petters, 52, of Wildwood, was at the Summerfield store Tuesday night when she pushed her cart to the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. As asset protection manager watched as Petters reached into her pocket and removed two small barcodes from Kool-Aid packages and repeatedly scanned those barcodes as opposed to the barcodes of the merchandise in her cart. The merchandise included a hooded sweatshirt and beauty cream and had a total value of $94.32.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Petters has a previous criminal history.

The Waukegan, Ill. native was arrested in 2022 after hiding in a truck after she was suspected of shoplifting at Rural King in Leesburg.

In 2021, Petters was sentenced to 12 months probation but landed back in jail four days later after violating her probation.

