Teens must accept responsibility that comes with driver’s license

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has begun a weeklong public safety campaign recognizing National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs until Oct. 21, in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and public safety partners across Florida.

Teen drivers (ages 15-19) represent approximately 5 permit of licensed drivers in Florida, and more than 11 permit of crashes in Florida involve teens.

“It is important for teen drivers to develop driving habits that keep them, their passengers, and others on the road safe,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “National Teen Driver Safety Week brings to the forefront the responsibility that comes with a license and the safe practices that should occur every time they are behind the wheel so that everyone can arrive alive.”

“National Teen Driver Safety Week is a great time for parents and caregivers to remind their young drivers of safe driving habits,” said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II. “Help make Florida’s roadways safer by educating your children on the dangers associated with speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.”

According to data, in 2022, just over 23 pecent (one in four) of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes were cited for speeding and/or aggressive driving behaviors such as following too closely, running a stop light/sign, unsafe/improper lane change, improper passing or failing to yield the right of way.

For tips on how to talk to teens about driving safety, visit FLHSMV’s teen driver webpage.