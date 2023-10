To the Editor:

Mr. Ragan’s Letter to the Editor put a smile on my face. But he says inflation has eased. Evidently, not here in Florida. It has the highest inflation rate in the country. Since the GOP blames Biden for inflation, does that mean we should blame DeSantis for Florida’s high inflation rate?

https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/state/2023/07/13/heres-why-florida-is-the-state-with-the-highest-inflation-rate/70404945007/

BJ Kalmin

Village of Lynnhaven