Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club inviting everyone to join in bingo fun

For Barbara Crewell, the Lions Club is not just a way to enjoy a game of bingo on Friday night; it is a connection to the community in which she lives.

Over the past 30 years, the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club of Lady Lake (OBG Lions) has offered weekly bingo games for Villages residents only. Now, they are excited to expand the fun to all who wish to attend, as the weekly sessions become open to the public.

“Bingo is a fun activity that brings everyone together in a relaxed and enjoyable space,” says Crewell. “Seeing the same faces each week, we form friendships with other players. We share the experience of playing bingo, the laughs of good times, and the excitement of being around others who love to play it, too. That feeling of belonging is priceless.”

All are welcome to Friday Night Bingo at the Paradise Recreation Center (1403 Paradise Drive, The Villages). The doors open at 4 p.m., with games starting at 5 p.m.

Players enjoy a range of bingo games and raffles while enjoying a variety of handmade food offerings for purchase. There is something for everyone, from burgers to desserts, their famous belly-busting hotdogs to unique offerings like stuffed cabbage. All proceeds help support the Lions Club and its community support initiatives.

In addition to Friday Night Bingo, the OBG Lions operate with the American Legion Post 347, the Bob Johnson Legacy Driving Range, located at 230 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Open daily, and visitors enjoy $6 buckets of golf balls to practice their swings.

The Lions Club International has over 1.4 million members worldwide, with almost 100 members calling the Orange Blossom Gardens chapter their home. Meeting at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Lake Lake Community Building (237 W. Guava St., Lady Lake), the OBG Lions gives members a chance to serve their community.

The Lions Club supports programs addressing vision care, hunger, youth development, childhood cancer, diabetes, disaster relief, the environment, and general humanitarian needs. Visit www.obglions.com for more information on the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club of Lady Lake.