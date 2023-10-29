69.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 29, 2023
type here...

Dr. Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump at event in Iowa

By Staff Report

Dr. Ben Carson, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, on Sunday endorsed former President Donald Trump in his bid to return to the White House.

“As I stand here today, I’m going to offer my most confident and full endorsement of Donald J. Trump for President,” Carson said in Sioux City, Iowa before Trump took the stage.

Ben Carson fields questions from the media on Nov. 2, 2015 at Barnes & Noble in The Villages.

Carson tweeted, “Our nation is in desperate need of strong leadership. A President who fights for the American people, our freedoms, our safety, and our future. Donald J. Trump is that leader and I am proud to give him my full endorsement for President of the United States today. Join me in this fight to Make America Great Again!”

Carson was a contender for the 2016 GOP nomination and his candidacy hit a high-water mark during an appearance in November 2015 in The Villages. Carson went on to serve in Trump’s cabinet.

Trump has been enjoying a commanding lead in Iowa polls.

Who do you support for the GOP nomination? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the observation that abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex.

Locked out of priority pool in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being locked out of a priority pool in The Villages.

What would criteria be for retesting drivers 75 and older?

A Village of Fernandina resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested testing drivers 75 and older.

Good riddance to Mike Pence

A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, in a Letter to the Editor, is not surprised to see Mike Pence suspend his campaign for the Republican nomination.

Electric commuter buses could alleviate traffic problems in The Villages

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an idea for alleviating traffic woes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos