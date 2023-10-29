Dr. Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump at event in Iowa

Dr. Ben Carson, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, on Sunday endorsed former President Donald Trump in his bid to return to the White House.

“As I stand here today, I’m going to offer my most confident and full endorsement of Donald J. Trump for President,” Carson said in Sioux City, Iowa before Trump took the stage.

Carson tweeted, “Our nation is in desperate need of strong leadership. A President who fights for the American people, our freedoms, our safety, and our future. Donald J. Trump is that leader and I am proud to give him my full endorsement for President of the United States today. Join me in this fight to Make America Great Again!”

Carson was a contender for the 2016 GOP nomination and his candidacy hit a high-water mark during an appearance in November 2015 in The Villages. Carson went on to serve in Trump’s cabinet.

Trump has been enjoying a commanding lead in Iowa polls.

