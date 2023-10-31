Villager tasered in his bedroom after refusal to cooperate with law enforcement

A Villager was tasered in his bedroom after his refusal to cooperate with law enforcement.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on Monday night went to the home of 62-year-old Gary Thomas Wilcock on Privada Drive in the Village of Alhambra. Wilcock was wanted on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. The Connecticut native had been charged last year with harassing his estranged lady friend in Lake County.

When deputies entered the home Monday night, they found that Wilcock had locked himself in his bedroom. He repeatedly ignored their commands to exit the bedroom. When deputies finally entered the bedroom, they found Wilcock had stacked furniture in the entry way. He was tasered by deputies and taken into custody.

He was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital for a medical evaluation and then taken to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was booked at the jail on a charge of resisting arrest. A hold was put on his custody by Lake County.