Villager appeals for forgiveness of $1,237 fine in sod vs. stone controversy

By Meta Minton

A Villager is appealing for forgiveness of a $1,237 fine in the sod vs. stone controversy.

Tom Murnane was one of the homeowners in the La Cresenta Villas found in violation of deed compliance in a June 23 public hearing before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The homeowners were the subject of an anonymous complainant who lodged a complaint over their illicit stone landscaping, which is not permitted at patio villas. Most homeowners said they had no idea that the stone was not allowed and said their homes were sold to them by representatives of Properties of The Villages.

This home at 2819 Burgos Drive has been brought into compliance
This home at 2819 Burgos Drive has been brought into compliance.

Murnane purchased his home at 2819 Burgos Drive in 2022 for $280,000.

He was assessed fines for the stone violation from Sept. 25 to Oct. 16. Murnane is asking the CDD 2 board to forgive or reduce the $1,237 fine.

If the fines are forgiven or reduced, it could be setting a precedent for other patio villa owners in the same predicament. Do you think the fine should be forgiven? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com.

The CDD 2 board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

