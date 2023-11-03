67.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 3, 2023
type here...

Anonymous complainer targets 12-year-old driveway at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

An anonymous complainer targeted a 12-year-old driveway at a home in The Villages.

Eric and Sheryl Jensen purchased their home at 3171 Southern Trace in the Village of Southern Trace in 2020 for $395,000, through Properties of The Villages.

One of the home’s most attractive features was the driveway which offers more room for parking and turning around.

Community Standards submitted this photo as evidence at the public hearing
Community Standards submitted this photo as evidence at the public hearing.

When the Jensens purchased their home, they were apprehensive about the heavy, fast-moving traffic on Southern Trace. Eric Jensen is a retired police office and was heavily involved in traffic enforcement during his career.

“The speed limit might be 25 miles per hour, but people are driving 45 to 50 mph,” Jensen told the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors during a public hearing Friday morning at Savannah Center.

They felt the driveway extension, which had been in place for more than a decade, was a terrific safety feature.

An anonymous complainer called Community Standards on July 27 about the driveway, which was purported to have been put down without approval from the Architectural Review Committee. The Jensens were stunned when they heard about the complaint from Community Standards. They had no idea there was an issue with the driveway extension.

The Jensens went to the ARC seeking retroactive approval, but were denied. They had been hopeful because other neighbors have the same style of driveway.

The Jensens tracked down the previous homeowner, a widow still living in The Villages. She provided a written statement indicating she believed that she and her late husband had completed all of the proper paperwork for the extension at the home they had purchased in 2004. She wrote that the extension was completed in 2011.

Headlines

Unanimous decision rendered in $1,237 fine in sod vs. stone controversy

News
A unanimous decision has been rendered with regard to a $1,237 fine faced by a Villager in the sod vs. stone controversy.
Read more

Official worried about impact of insurance crisis on future of  The Villages

News
An official said Friday he is worried about the impact of the insurance crisis on the future of The Villages.
Read more

Oakland Hills man arrested after tipster reports erratic driving to law enforcement

Crime
An Oakland Hills man was arrested after a tipster reported his erratic driving to law enforcement.
Read more

Glass fusion and pottery sale set this weekend at Everglades

News
The Everglades FUNtional Art Glass & Pottery Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at Everglades Recreation Center.
Read more

More Headlines

Blood sample leads to DUI arrest in crash that injured man and toddler

Crime
A blood sample led to the arrest of a drunk driving suspect who caused a crash that injured a man traveling with a toddler.
Read more

Webster votes for $14 billion in aid for Israel that Biden has vowed to veto 

News
Congressman Daniel Webster on Thursday voted for a $14 billion aid package for Israel, but President Joe Biden has threatened to veto it if it reaches his desk.
Read more

Husband arrested in murder of gay activist Timothy Smith

Crime
The husband of gay activist Timothy Smith has been charged with his murder.
Read more

Attorney general issues stark warning about threat of terrorism

News
Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging Floridians to be vigilant and report suspicious activity with regard to potential terrorism.
Read more

Villager gets hole-in-one at Heron Executive Golf Course

Golf
Bud McFarlane of the Village of Dunedin got a hole-in-one at the Heron Executive Golf Course. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusinessGolf