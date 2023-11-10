Residents should keep dogs out of Sharon Rose Weichens Preserve

Villagers are being asked to refrain from walking or allowing dogs to run loose at the Sharon Rose Weichens Preserve.
The preserve is a protected wildlife area and dogs are not allowed.
For the enjoyment of all residents and their pets, there are many dog friendly leash-free parks in The Villages.These parks also have doggy amenities, water and waste stations and people amenities, benches and pleasant scenery.
They are:
- Paradise Park – east side of golf cart bridge crossing Hwy over 441
- Mulberry – Belle Meade Circle adjacent to the fitness trail near the Village of Springdale
- Brinson/Perry – 1231 Bonita Boulevard
- Atlas Canine Recreation Park – 3513 Moyer Loop (South of 466A)
- Dudley Canine Park – 2470 Fenney Way (South 44)
- Rupert Canine Park – 5733 Parkyn Path (South 44)
- Homestead Dog Park – 6241 Meggison Road (South 44)
- Richmond Dog Park – 2956 Tharp Avenue (South 44)
Hours: 7:00 a.m. – Dusk
Parks will not open until 9am one day a week to allow for maintenance of facility, specific days are posted at the entrance to the parks.