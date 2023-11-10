85.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 10, 2023
type here...

Residents should keep dogs out of Sharon Rose Weichens Preserve

By Staff Report

Villagers are being asked to refrain from walking or allowing dogs to run loose at the Sharon Rose Weichens Preserve.

The preserve is a protected wildlife area and dogs are not allowed.

For the enjoyment of all residents and their pets, there are many dog friendly leash-free parks in The Villages.These parks also have doggy amenities, water and waste stations and people amenities, benches and pleasant scenery.

They are:

  • Paradise Park – east side of golf cart bridge crossing Hwy over 441
  • Mulberry – Belle Meade Circle adjacent to the fitness trail near the Village of Springdale
  • Brinson/Perry – 1231 Bonita Boulevard
  • Atlas Canine Recreation Park – 3513 Moyer Loop (South of 466A)
  • Dudley Canine Park – 2470 Fenney Way (South 44)
  • Rupert Canine Park – 5733 Parkyn Path (South 44)
  • Homestead Dog Park – 6241 Meggison Road (South 44)
  • Richmond Dog Park – 2956 Tharp Avenue (South 44)

Hours: 7:00 a.m. – Dusk
Parks will not open until 9am one day a week to allow for maintenance of facility, specific days are posted at the entrance to the parks.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of Alhambra taxpayer feeling forgotten by county leaders focused on growth

A Village of Alhambra taxpayer is feeling forgotten by county leaders who are too focused on growth. Read his Letter to the Editor.

One more time for Ms. Pinkerton

A Village of Santiago resident repeats his assessment of the pros and cons of growth in The Villages.

Golfers from The Villages need to stay out of Stonecrest!

A Stonecrest resident says that golfers from The Villages need to stay off the golf course in his community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Amenities are not keeping pace with construction of new homes

A new homeowner in the Village of Richmond observes that houses are steadily being built in the southern end of The Villages, but the amenities are not. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset to the community.

Photos