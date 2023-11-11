Charles Nelson Gilbert

March 31, 1951 – October 29, 2023

Charles Nelson Gilbert, 72, formerly of Elmira, passed away on October 29, 2023, in The Villages, Fl after a long battle with ALD … adrenoleukodystrophy.

Charlie was born and raised in Elmira, the son of the late Donald and Virginia(Kipp) Gilbert. He is also predeceased by his step-mother Gloria (Saxbury) Gilbert, sister Donna Farmer, nephew Michael Gilbert and sister-in-law Sandra Gilbert. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Lisa Dupont Gilbert ; sons and and daughters-in-law, Christopher Gilbert, with wife Andrea Baden of Ct, with daughter Katie; Brian Gilbert of CA; Mark and Alexandra Gilbert of Texas, with daughter Harper, brothers and sister-in-law, Donald Gilbert of Pine City, Gerald Timothy Gilbert, with wife Karen Kennedy, of The Villages, Charles E. and Terri Gilbert, Glenn and Wendy Gilbert; sister Lisa Gilbert; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Nicole and Kirk Sanders of Wildwood MO; with many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was a 1969 graduate of Southside High School, continuing his education at Elmira College, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree. Charlie started his career with Thatcher Glass, working in the accounting department. He then transitioned to computers becoming an IT person for Masonite in Towanda, PA, eventually working for International Paper and retiring in 2009 after a long career he truly enjoyed. In his younger days Charlie enjoyed shooting pool, playing cards, racquet ball and playing golf. Upon moving to The Villages, Florida he picked up his love of playing cards and golf with family and friends.

Always a family man, Charlie was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, doting on his cherished granddaughters. He will forever be loved and missed.

He will have a service in Elmira, NY on Friday, November 17, 2023 with burial to follow on Saturday November 18, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas. In lieu of flowers, remembering Charlie can be done with a donation to Kennedy Krieger Institute, 707 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD, 21205 or KennedyKrieger.org, an organization helping those with ALD.