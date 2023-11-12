Helen C. Sleighter of Baltimore Md. passed away 0n Nov 8, 2023, in The Villages at her residence 2650 Morven Park Way.

Helen was born in Baltimore Md. To Arthur J. Chaney, Helen Atheldra Burkhead on June 30, 1947. She went to school In Baltimore and graduated from Edmonson Highschool in 1966. Helen went to work in the Banking industry in 1966 as a teller and retired in 2005 as an assistant branch manager from Bank of America.

She was involved in local community organizations such as the Morven Mixers which supported the American Cancer Society. She was a member the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as treasurer for several years and acted as auditor for several more. She enjoyed going to the pool, working on her laptop, and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Helen is survived by husband Robert Sleighter, sisters Atheldra Chaney and Debra Stinchcomb & husband Robert, brother Richard James Chaney & wife Becky.

Memorials may be given American Cancer Society. Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced by: Veterans Memorial American Legion Post 347 699 W. Lady Lake Road, Lady Lake, Florida 32158