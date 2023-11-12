69.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 12, 2023
type here...

Helen C. Sleighter

By Staff Report
Helen C. Sleighter
Helen C. Sleighter

Helen C. Sleighter of Baltimore Md. passed away 0n Nov 8, 2023, in The Villages at her residence 2650 Morven Park Way.

Helen was born in Baltimore Md. To Arthur J. Chaney, Helen Atheldra Burkhead on June 30, 1947. She went to school In Baltimore and graduated from Edmonson Highschool in 1966. Helen went to work in the Banking industry in 1966 as a teller and retired in 2005 as an assistant branch manager from Bank of America.

She was involved in local community organizations such as the Morven Mixers which supported the American Cancer Society. She was a member the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as treasurer for several years and acted as auditor for several more. She enjoyed going to the pool, working on her laptop, and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Helen is survived by husband Robert Sleighter, sisters Atheldra Chaney and Debra Stinchcomb & husband Robert, brother Richard James Chaney & wife Becky.

Memorials may be given American Cancer Society. Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced by: Veterans Memorial American Legion Post 347 699 W. Lady Lake Road, Lady Lake, Florida 32158

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why can’t Community Watch report deed compliance violations?

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Community Watch can’t report deed compliance violations.

Come to Stonecrest to enjoy golf and a beer

A 17-year resident of Stonecrest wants to invite residents of neighboring communities to come on over, play some golf, enjoy a beer and maybe even stay for dinner. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I suffered retribution after making a complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says she faced retribution when she lodged a complaint about an inoperable vehicle in her neighborhood.

There are things they never warn you about when you buy a house in The Villages

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a warning about things buyers are not told when they purchase a home in The Villages.

Living in The Villages does not entitle you to be obnoxious

An Ohio visitor is aghast at some of the behavior she has witnessed while visiting Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos