Monday, November 13, 2023
Wildwood Commission pays tribute to beloved Pop Warner coach

By Jordyn Pennington

The Wildwood Commission declared Monday, Nov. 13 as Robert “Bob” Bernstein Day. 

Bernstein, who passed in August 2021, was honored by the commission for his compassion, unconditional love and support of children in the community. According to the proclamation, he instilled valuable life lessons in each one of his players, always encouraging them to pursue their dreams and be the best they can in both sports and education. 

Bob Bernstein was a beloved coach.

He took pride in coaching youth sports throughout his 40-year career with Pop Warner football and baseball. He was involved in any and all organizations in the community that focused on guiding youth toward the path of success, such as FFA, Wildwood Middle High School Athletic Club, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, AVID and NHS. 

“Bob’s legacy shall forever be remembered in the hearts of hundreds who lovingly referred to him as ‘dad,’” said Mayor Ed Wolf while reading the proclamation. 

Wyatt Bernstein, one of Bob’s sons, was there to accept the proclamation. In addressing the commission, Wyatt explained the honor was very meaningful to him and that it was a privilege to accept it from Mayor Wolf. 

“Thank you all very much for this.” said Wyatt. “It really means the world to me and my family.” 

Wyatt has continued his father’s legacy this year by coaching Pop Warner for the first time. His team of 5- and 6-year-olds won the championship with him as head coach.

