By Staff Report
George Higney of Summerfield, FL passed away on Nov 13, 2023. Born Mar 30,1936 in Brooklyn, NY to Richard and Jean Higney. After 2 years of Army service he married the love of his life, Catherine Harlin. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Catherine passed in May, 2018.

George served the citizens of New York City for 28 years as a Firefighter and Lieutenant,and then worked as a Fire Safety Officer for Grumman on Long Island. Above all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Other passions included golfing and listening to music from the era of his prime. He could find happiness and gratitude from simple daily activities, and shared joy, love, and laughter with all who had the privilege to know him. He will be dearly missed.

George was a devoted Father to son George, daughter-in-law Tracey, daughter Susan Magro, and son-in-law Vincent. He was cherished by his four grandchildren Ken, Elizabeth Ward, Matthew, and Vincent Magro. He was also blessed with two great grandsons – Ethan and Luke – and great granddaughter Grayson Ward. He is survived by brothers Eugene and Pat and sister Annamay LiCausi.

Visitation is Friday Nov 17th from 11:30 at Heirs-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL. A service will begin at 12:30 followed by a reception.

