Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Irate driver causes crash and goes on rampage in restaurant parking lot

By Staff Report
Renee Amy Parker

An irate driver caused a crash and went on an intoxicated rampage in a restaurant parking lot.

A woman said she was sitting in her parked car at about 4 p.m. Monday at Huey Magoo’s at Lady Lake Commons when she saw a gold Toyota passenger car in reverse headed directly for her car, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The rear end of the Toyota struck the front of the other woman’s car.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as 46-year-old Renee Amy Parker of Summerfield, got out of her vehicle and began a fight with the other driver. The other driver said Parker, who weighs 200 pounds, struck her in the chest with a closed fist. It appeared Parker was intoxicated and the other driver was able to snatch Parker’s keys to prevent her from leaving the scene.

Huey Magoo’s at Lady Lake Commons

When the first police officer arrived at the restaurant, Parker began swinging her arms and walking toward the officer’s squad car. Parker used foul language, became “hostile” and tried to break into the officer’s locked squad car. Additional officers arrived on the scene and Parker was handcuffed, but she continued to scream, yell and kick. Officers opted to put her into a four-point restraint, however Parker was still able to kick one of the officers in the chest.

Lake County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and EMS personnel attempted to place Parker on a stretcher. However, Parker fought their efforts and began to punch a female paramedic in the chest.

Parker was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. When she was medically cleared, she was taken to the Lake County Jail where she was booked on charges of simple battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on EMS personnel and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $21,000.

