Villager will continue to wield gavel for Sumter Commission

By Meta Minton
Craig Estep has been chosen to serve as the chairman of the Sumter Commission
Craig Estep will continue to serve as the chairman of the Sumter County Commission.

A Villager will continue to wield the gavel for the Sumter Commission for another year.

Commissioner Craig Estep was chosen to continue as chairman for another year when the commissioners met Tuesday night at Everglades Recreation Center.

Commissioner Don Wiley, a resident of the Village of Hillsborough, suggested that Estep stay on as chairman. Wiley said he did not believe in “change for change’s sake.”

The tradition of the commission has been to regularly rotate the chairmanship. Estep’s continued chairmanship of the commission is unprecedented in recent history.

Wiley will serve as the first vice chairman for the board.

Estep, still in his first term, is the commission’s longest-serving member. He will be seeking re-election in 2024.

