CDD 6 seeking applicants to fill seat after supervisor’s resignation

By Meta Minton
A Community Development District 6 supervisor has resigned from his seat on the board.

Thomas Griffith was originally appointed to the CDD 6 board in 2016. He went on to win election to the board twice.

He is probably best known for his effort to brighten up the tunnels in The Villages.

The CDD 6 board agreed Friday to begin seeking applications for those interested in filling the remainder of Griffith’s term which runs through 2024.

The board indicated that it expects to make the appointment at the January meeting.

