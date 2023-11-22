73 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Tree lighting will take place Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

The first tree lighting event of the season will take place Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing.

The tree will be lit at 8 p.m.

Performers at the event will include Mystic Jewels, Sugar N Spice and the Prime Time Twirlers.

The Live Effect Band will be performing on the pavilion.

Food vendors at the event will include:

BBQ Brazil Express
Cousins Maine Lobster
Curbside Chef
Hadley Family Concessions
Heavenly Soft Pretzels
Island Fin Poke 
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Kettle Corn Cabin

The tree lighting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Spanish Springs Town Square and the final tree lighting event is set for Friday, Dec. 1 at Brownwood Paddock Square.

