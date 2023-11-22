Tree lighting will take place Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing

The first tree lighting event of the season will take place Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing.

The tree will be lit at 8 p.m.

Performers at the event will include Mystic Jewels, Sugar N Spice and the Prime Time Twirlers.

The Live Effect Band will be performing on the pavilion.

Food vendors at the event will include:

BBQ Brazil Express

Cousins Maine Lobster

Curbside Chef

Hadley Family Concessions

Heavenly Soft Pretzels

Island Fin Poke

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Kettle Corn Cabin

The tree lighting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Spanish Springs Town Square and the final tree lighting event is set for Friday, Dec. 1 at Brownwood Paddock Square.